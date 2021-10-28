2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno(Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mike Trivisonno, the radio host for WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, has died, according to an announcement from the station.

19 News will provide live streaming coverage regarding Trivisonno’s death:

Those who worked with Trivisonno said he died suddenly, but his cause of death was not publicly announced on the radio.

Lyndhurst police confirmed to 19 News that Trivisonno, who was born and raised in Northeast Ohio, was taken from his home following a medical incident to an area hospital just after noon on Thursday.

WTAM paid tribute to the conservative talk show host during the afternoon radiocast.

The 74-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008 and had surgery at the Cleveland Clinic. He repeatedly stated on air that he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

