New apartments, retail, parks coming soon to Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge will give the keynote address at a Friday groundbreaking celebration.
Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood (File photo.)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Changes are coming to the Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood on Cleveland’s East Side.

Thanks to a $35 million grant awarded to CMHA by HUD, there will soon be new housing opportunities and more in the neighborhood, according to a news release.

Friday marks the groundbreaking ceremony for the Buckeye-Woodhill Choice Neighborhood Transformation, according to the release.

An outdoor celebration with remarks by HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge and additional local leaders is set to take place at 1 p.m. at 9512 Buckeye Road.

The release share more on what to expect from the neighborhood project:

  • More than 500 new, affordable housing units, including apartments, townhomes and senior housing
  • New parks and recreation
  • An early childhood education center
  • New retail stores

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

