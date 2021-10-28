New apartments, retail, parks coming soon to Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge will give the keynote address at a Friday groundbreaking celebration.
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Changes are coming to the Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood on Cleveland’s East Side.
Thanks to a $35 million grant awarded to CMHA by HUD, there will soon be new housing opportunities and more in the neighborhood, according to a news release.
Friday marks the groundbreaking ceremony for the Buckeye-Woodhill Choice Neighborhood Transformation, according to the release.
An outdoor celebration with remarks by HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge and additional local leaders is set to take place at 1 p.m. at 9512 Buckeye Road.
The release share more on what to expect from the neighborhood project:
- More than 500 new, affordable housing units, including apartments, townhomes and senior housing
- New parks and recreation
- An early childhood education center
- New retail stores
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.