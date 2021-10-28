New data showing a big cool down middle of next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New data into the 19 News weather center shows a significant cool down heading into the middle part of next week.

After a relatively seasonable weekend and early part of next week, a slam of some cooler than normal air arrives into the Great Lakes as we head into the middle part of the week.

Combine that cooler air with the warmer waters of Lake Erie with readings in the 60s, and folks in the snow belt could be seeing the first flakes of the season.

In fact, it may be cool enough to see rain mixing with wet snow throughout northern Ohio, especially moving into the overnight time periods when we cool off.

It’s important to know, that we’re still early in the game, and things can and likely will change, but it’s a good bet than we will cool off mid to late next week and into the weekend.

Just how much we cool, and if the winds are favorable for lake effect, is still uncertain. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.