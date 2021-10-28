2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New data showing a big cool down middle of next week

Could bring the first flakes of the season for some
Cool down set for next week could bring a few flakes to some
Cool down set for next week could bring a few flakes to some(woio)
By Jason Nicholas
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New data into the 19 News weather center shows a significant cool down heading into the middle part of next week.

After a relatively seasonable weekend and early part of next week, a slam of some cooler than normal air arrives into the Great Lakes as we head into the middle part of the week.

Combine that cooler air with the warmer waters of Lake Erie with readings in the 60s, and folks in the snow belt could be seeing the first flakes of the season.

In fact, it may be cool enough to see rain mixing with wet snow throughout northern Ohio, especially moving into the overnight time periods when we cool off.

It’s important to know, that we’re still early in the game, and things can and likely will change, but it’s a good bet than we will cool off mid to late next week and into the weekend.

Just how much we cool, and if the winds are favorable for lake effect, is still uncertain. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread rain returns Friday
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread rain returns Friday
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/28/2021
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/27/2021