Northeast Ohio mother shares emotional story about celebrating Halloween with autistic son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five-year-old Landon Bozoklian is a nonverbal autistic child, but his actions speak a thousand words for his mother, Maria Bozoklian.

With Halloween approaching, she’s doing what she can to make life as “sweet” as it could be for him.

“Well, I feel sad, but at the same time, I try to understand his needs. So, if he tells me he doesn’t want to do that activity that day, I’m going to stop doing it,” Bozoklian said.

In 2020, the CDC reported that around one in 54 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.

Landon conveys emotions with facial expressions.

The experience Bozoklian says has been extremely tough for both of them.

“As much as I enjoy going out, if he’s not willing to do something like that, I will not do it,” Bozoklian said.

Focusing on the good, Bozoklian told 19 News she has some tricks up her sleeve to help her son when he goes trick-or-treating this year.

“So, the blue identifies kids with autism. We are using a blue bucket, so instead of collecting with an orange pumpkin, we’ll collect with a blue pumpkin,” she said.

For this mother, autism isn’t something she’ll let impact her son’s joy this Halloween.

“We have had a couple years with a lot of success. He was happy going house-by-house,” she added.

