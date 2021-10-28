2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio’s Latin voters determined to make voices heard for Tuesday’s election

By Aria Janel
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Selina Pagan and the Young Latino Network in Cleveland are working hard to make sure Latin voters participate in Tuesday’s election.

The group, over the past month, has hosted voting drives and candidate forums. They’ve even helped people to get to the polls.

“Our political voice and our political power is something that we haven’t truly found,” said Pagan.

19 News discovered that for the 2020 presidential election, over half of the registered Latino voters showed up to the polls; a first in Ohio’s history.

As for numbers locally, the Cuyahoga Board of Elections told us that’s a hard number to find since they don’t keep track of voters by race.

“Cleveland, the city itself, is losing population, but the Latino, Latina, Latinx population is growing,” said Pagan.

The Board of Elections noted the increase and added Spanish-speaking election officials to polling sites are in Latinx communities.

The Young Latino Network is hoping to keep the momentum going by hosting a vote early event on Thursday as they march to the Cuyahoga Board of Elections to cast their ballots.

“But we’re still not represented in our local government to the extent that we need to be,” said Pagan.

A task that won’t be easy to tackle, but one they are dedicated to making a reality.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

