Police: Woman attacked by 3 men on Akron street

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman told Akron police she was attacked in broad daylight by three men Wednesday.

The crime took place around 1:50 p.m. as the woman walked down E. Market Street, according to a news release.

Police said one of the suspects snatched her purse, which contained a cell phone, bank card and other items.

According to the release, investigators are continuing to gather information that could identify the suspects.

Contact Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip with tips.

You can also contact Summit County CrimeStoppers with tips by calling 330-434-COPS.

Text a tip at 274637.

