Pro-mask parent gets anonymous letter from opposition after speaking out at Lakewood board meeting

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother who spoke out in favor of masking children in Lakewood schools, received an anonymous letter from a person or group against wearing masks.

The letter, obtained by 19 News, accuses the parent of using her children as an example, and her own father’s COVID death to push an agenda.

Lakewood Board of Education president Betsy Bergen Shaughnessy confirmed to 19 News that there have been complaints; and that the board is no longer requiring speakers at meetings to give their full address. It comes after a series of contentious board meetings due to debates over mask-wearing and vaccine clinics.

A separate Lakewood parent, who identified herself as a friend of the woman who received the letter, said there are growing fears due to intimidation.

“The fact they went to her address was even more intimidating. It made her upset they targeted her and went to her home,” she told 19 News.

There are also concerns about online posts trying to recruit people to protest outside schools within the district.

“Our number one concern is the children and how close they’re getting to our kids. It’s intimidating and our kids don’t need to be exposed to that,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified by name.

A separate parent, Angela Clunk, said the protesters who have staged rallies outside board meetings are not representative of the district.

“The majority of those who speak at meetings, who have kids in the district or even don’t have kids in the district but live in Lakewood, are all supportive of this,” Clunk said of the district’s mask mandate. “It’s been stressful on parents, the board, and teachers.”

