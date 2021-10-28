Spooky science experiments to try this Halloween

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heading into Halloween weekend, here are three spooktacular science experiments parents and educators can try with their kiddos to learn some science and have some fun!

Creepy convection ghosts

Spooky science school: Use a teabag and a grill lighter to watch your ghosts fly! (Kelly Dobeck)

These ghoulish ghosts are ready to fly away! This is a great way to learn all about convection.

Using a parent or guardian’s help, cut open a tea bag and draw a face for your ghost.

Use a grill lighter to ignite your ghosts and watch them soar into the air!

Why does this happen? The heat from the fire is making the ghost less dense then the air surrounding it.

Warmer, less dense air rises, allowing the ghosts to levitate into the air.

This experiment is a ghastly good time!

Witches potion and chemical reactions

Spooky Science School: Mix vinegar and baking soda using a ph indicator to stir up some witch's brew! (Kelly Dobeck)

Put on your witch’s hat for our next experiment because we are stirring up some potions using acid-base reactions!

The first ingredient in your witches brew is purple cabbage. When you boil the cabbage, the water turns purple.

Purple cabbage can actually be used as an indicator to measure acid-base reactors.

You can try mixing your indicator with bases like baking soda or window cleaner, and acids like vinegar and lemon juice.

When you mix the vinegar and the baking soda, you create a chemical reaction that will be sure to put you under a science spell!

Barfing Pumpkins

Spooky science school: Turn your pumpkin into a chemical reaction! (Kelly Dobeck)

With your vinegar and baking soda, you can save this final experiment for after Halloween to do some science with your carved pumpkin!

Fill the bottom of the pumpkin with baking soda.

Mix some food coloring in the vinegar and watch what happens when you pour the vinegar into the pumpkin!

All the carbon dioxide bubbles come fizzling out as a result of the reaction.

Try out these experiments at home...if you dare!

