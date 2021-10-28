2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teen driver sentenced to at least 26 years for chase which ended in crash that killed 13-year-old girl

Chappman family sues Cleveland over chase that resulted in death of 13-year-old girl
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 16-year-old driver who pleaded guilty in connection to a chase through Cleveland that ended in a deadly crash across city lines in East Cleveland was sentenced on Wednesday.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Sutula sentenced D’Shaun McNear to a prison term of 26 to 31 years. At least nine years of the sentencing term are mandatory.

McNear, who was 15 years old at the time of the crash, previously pleaded guilty as an adult to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery, failure to comply, possessing weapons under disability, and aggravated vehicular assault.

According to investigators, McNear and a second teen suspect stole a car from a woman at the Target on West 117th Street in December in 2019.

Cleveland officers pursued the stolen car through the city, eventually ending in a crash in East Cleveland and fatally striking 13-year-old Tamia Chappman near Lakefront and Euclid Avenue.

Family members told 19 News that Chappman, a sixth-grader at Superior Elementary School, was walking to the library to attend a Toys for Tots event when she was hit and killed.

Tamia Chappman
Tamia Chappman

The second teen, who was a passenger, pleaded guilty in juvenile court in April 2020 and was sentenced to four years at the Ohio Department of Youth Services.

Chappman’s family has since filed a lawsuit against Cleveland police blaming the department for the teen’s death.

