Warrant: Man arrested in connection to Frank Q. Jackson’s murder ‘directed’ mayor’s grandson to area where he was ambushed

Robert Shephard (2021)
Robert Shephard (2021)(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arrest warrant filed with Cleveland Municipal Court is providing more details related to the murder of Frank Q. Jackson.

Cuyahoga County officials and Cleveland court records confirm that 29-year-old Robert Shephard was arrested and remained behind bars, as of Thursday morning, on a charge of aggravated murder.

According to the arrest warrant, Shephard “directed” Jackson to the area of Anita Kennedy Avenue where the Cleveland mayor’s grandson was ambushed and fatally shot on Sept. 19.

Authorities told 19 News that Shephard was not the actual gunman.

Jackson, who was initially driven to the Heritage View Homes by a female and dropped off because he believed his missing dirt bike was in the area, died from multiple gunshot wounds to his head, back, and arms, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Court records do not yet indicate when Shephard is expected to make his first appearance in front of a judge.

This is a developing story.

