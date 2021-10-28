Woman dies in Amherst Township mobile home explosion

AMHERST TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old woman died from injuries suffered when her mobile home exploded Wednesday afternoon.

Lorain County Sheriff Detective Lieutenant Robert Vansant Jr. said Rebecca Squires suffered extensive burns to her body and died Thursday morning at the Cleveland Metro Burn Unit.

Squires was the only person inside her mobile home in the 200 block of Crest Drive when it exploded just after 2 p.m.

Detective Lieutenant Robert Vansant Jr. said the cause remains under investigation, but neighbors in the area said there was an odor of gas all Wednesday morning.

He added it is important to call your local fire department if you smell gas and they will come out and check the levels in the area.

The Lorain County Arson Investigation Team is also helping with the investigation.

