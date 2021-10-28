2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman dies in Amherst Township mobile home explosion

(Live 5)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old woman died from injuries suffered when her mobile home exploded Wednesday afternoon.

Lorain County Sheriff Detective Lieutenant Robert Vansant Jr. said Rebecca Squires suffered extensive burns to her body and died Thursday morning at the Cleveland Metro Burn Unit.

Squires was the only person inside her mobile home in the 200 block of Crest Drive when it exploded just after 2 p.m.

Detective Lieutenant Robert Vansant Jr. said the cause remains under investigation, but neighbors in the area said there was an odor of gas all Wednesday morning.

He added it is important to call your local fire department if you smell gas and they will come out and check the levels in the area.

The Lorain County Arson Investigation Team is also helping with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Robert Shephard (2021)
Warrant: Man arrested in connection to Frank Q. Jackson’s murder ‘directed’ mayor’s grandson to area where he was ambushed
The 'blue bucket' trend is re-emerging ahead of Halloween, signifying if a child has autism.
Northeast Ohio mother shares emotional story about celebrating Halloween with autistic son
FILE
Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals hold briefing on COVID-19 vaccines for children, booster shots
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland police involved in standoff on city’s East side