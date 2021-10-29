$1 million bond set for suspect charged in connection to Frank Q. Jackson’s murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Frank Q. Jackson was arraigned in court on Friday morning.

A Cleveland Municipal Court judge set bond for Robert Shephard at $1 million on one count of aggravated murder. He pleaded not guilty to the crime.

According to the arrest warrant, Shephard “directed” Jackson to the area of Anita Kennedy Avenue where the Cleveland mayor’s grandson was ambushed and fatally shot on Sept. 19.

Here is a copy of the arrest warrant tying Robert Shephard to the murder of the Cleveland mayor’s grandson. Police say Shephard “directed” Frank Q. Jackson to the Heritage View Homes on 9/19, where he was ambushed by a gunman and killed. https://t.co/pHgGM9tXJy @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/oxWsBm9eLB — Misty Stiver (@mistystiver) October 28, 2021

Authorities told 19 News that Shephard was not the actual alleged gunman.

Jackson, who was initially driven to the Heritage View Homes by a female and dropped off because he believed his missing dirt bike was in the area, died from multiple gunshot wounds to his head, back, and arms, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A preliminary hearing for Shephard is scheduled for Nov. 8.

The investigation into the murder of the Cleveland mayor’s grandson is still ongoing.

