$1 million bond set for suspect charged in connection to Frank Q. Jackson’s murder

Robert Shephard (2021)
Robert Shephard (2021)(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Frank Q. Jackson was arraigned in court on Friday morning.

A Cleveland Municipal Court judge set bond for Robert Shephard at $1 million on one count of aggravated murder. He pleaded not guilty to the crime.

According to the arrest warrant, Shephard “directed” Jackson to the area of Anita Kennedy Avenue where the Cleveland mayor’s grandson was ambushed and fatally shot on Sept. 19.

Authorities told 19 News that Shephard was not the actual alleged gunman.

Jackson, who was initially driven to the Heritage View Homes by a female and dropped off because he believed his missing dirt bike was in the area, died from multiple gunshot wounds to his head, back, and arms, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

A preliminary hearing for Shephard is scheduled for Nov. 8.

The investigation into the murder of the Cleveland mayor’s grandson is still ongoing.

