74-year-old Westlake woman arrested for 8th OVI

Gayle Turner (Source: Westlake police)
Gayle Turner (Source: Westlake police)((Source: Westlake police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 74-year-old woman was arrested by Westlake police for her 8th drunk driving charge on Oct. 22.

Westlake police said Gayle Turner, of Westlake, crashed her SUV into a light pole in the Marcs parking lot at Detroit and Canterbury Roads around 9 p.m.

Westlake police said Gayle Turner crashed her car on Oct. 22, 2021.
Westlake police said Gayle Turner crashed her car on Oct. 22, 2021.((Source: Westlake police))

When officers arrived, they said Turner told them the crash happened when she reached for her cigarettes.

Officers said Turner was field tested and then charged.

Turner refused a breath test.

