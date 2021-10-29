74-year-old Westlake woman arrested for 8th OVI
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 74-year-old woman was arrested by Westlake police for her 8th drunk driving charge on Oct. 22.
Westlake police said Gayle Turner, of Westlake, crashed her SUV into a light pole in the Marcs parking lot at Detroit and Canterbury Roads around 9 p.m.
When officers arrived, they said Turner told them the crash happened when she reached for her cigarettes.
Officers said Turner was field tested and then charged.
Turner refused a breath test.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.