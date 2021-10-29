2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron police: Cleveland officer flashed handgun, threatened to ‘shoot everyone inside’ Ray’s Pub

Sean Bannerman
Sean Bannerman(Source: Summit County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer is under arrest for allegedly threatening to shoot everyone who was inside Ray’s Pub in Akron.

According to the Akron Police Department, officers responded to Ray’s Pub on West Market Street at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Friday for reports of a man making violent threats inside the bar.

On the way, police learned that the suspect left the scene before officers could arrive, but they were able to track down his car nearby after being given a vehicle description.

Police pulled over the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Sean Bannerman, and found a loaded handgun in his possession. He was taken into custody without incident.

During a search, officers located a Cleveland police ID in one of Bannerman’s pockets.

Bannerman admitted that he was a Cleveland officer and that the gun found was his duty firearm, according to Akron police.

Witnesses alleged to Akron investigators that Bannerman threatened to shoot everyone in the bar. He reportedly lifted his shirt and flashed a handgun that was located in his waistband.

Summit County jail records show that Bannerman was booked on charges that include aggravated menacing, improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises, and using a weapon while intoxicated.

19 News has requested comment from the Cleveland Division of Police in regards to Bannerman’s alleged actions.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Cameron Beavers (Source: Erie County Sheriff)
Sandusky man led police on 2 chases in 1 day, officers say
Police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Elyria crash
Drugs seized in Franklin County
Sheriff’s office: Type of potent drug variant linked to overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams discovered in Ohio
Robert Shephard (2021)
$1 million bond set for suspect charged in connection to Frank Q. Jackson’s murder