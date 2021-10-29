Akron police: Cleveland officer flashed handgun, threatened to ‘shoot everyone inside’ Ray’s Pub

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer is under arrest for allegedly threatening to shoot everyone who was inside Ray’s Pub in Akron.

According to the Akron Police Department, officers responded to Ray’s Pub on West Market Street at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Friday for reports of a man making violent threats inside the bar.

On the way, police learned that the suspect left the scene before officers could arrive, but they were able to track down his car nearby after being given a vehicle description.

Police pulled over the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Sean Bannerman, and found a loaded handgun in his possession. He was taken into custody without incident.

During a search, officers located a Cleveland police ID in one of Bannerman’s pockets.

Bannerman admitted that he was a Cleveland officer and that the gun found was his duty firearm, according to Akron police.

Witnesses alleged to Akron investigators that Bannerman threatened to shoot everyone in the bar. He reportedly lifted his shirt and flashed a handgun that was located in his waistband.

Summit County jail records show that Bannerman was booked on charges that include aggravated menacing, improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises, and using a weapon while intoxicated.

19 News has requested comment from the Cleveland Division of Police in regards to Bannerman’s alleged actions.

This is a developing story.

