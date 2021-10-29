Baker Mayfield to start at QB on Sunday when Cleveland Browns face Pittsburgh Steelers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday that Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback on Sunday against the AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He met all the requirements medically,’ Stefanski said. “I feel good about that process and how that went. I’d tell you it’s pretty simple. Medically, he’s ready to go.”

Mayfield is medically cleared to play after resting his left shoulder in Week 7. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 29, 2021

Sunday’s game will be the first time Mayfield takes the field since Oct. 17. Case Keenum started in his place against the Denver Broncos while Mayfield recovered from an injury in his non-throwing shoulder.

“Functionally, he’s 100 percent,” the coach added.

Mayfield’s streak of starting 51 consecutive games since his 2018 rookie debut was snapped when he missed the team’s Thursday night game, in which the Browns topped the Broncos 17-14.

Through six games, Mayfield has thrown six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The 4-3 Cleveland Browns host the 3-3 Pittsburgh Steelers for a 1 p.m. Halloween game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

