Boston-area couple prepares to attend fourth Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is getting ready for a party like no other. Saturday their induction ceremony is happening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

THE CLASS OF 2021 INDUCTEES:

Performer Category: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren

Early Influence Award: Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron

Musical Excellence Award: LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Randy Rhoads

Ahmet Ertegun Award: Clarence Avant

Bill and Betsy Coldewey don’t like to miss a beat. They’ll be in Cleveland. It will be the couple’s fourth induction ceremony. They’re traveling from the Boston-area.

“You’re seeing things live that’s nobody else has seen,” Betsy said. “There’s comments made. There’s presentations, there’s activity going on. I mean the stories that you hear you don’t hear every day.”

The couple has attended ceremonies in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

“We don’t even get it from our seats,” Betsy said. “We don’t use the restroom. We don’t get refreshments we just are mesmerized.”

“Who are you excited to see,” asked 19 News This Morning Anchor Damon Maloney.

“For me it’s Tina Turner and Carole King,” Betsy said.

Bill said, “Probably Tina Turner. It’s a good class. The Go-Go’s... I’m sure will be good. And a lot of times it’s the presenter making it special for that person.”

Like In 2015, when the Coldewey’s got to see one of their favorite artists Bill Withers be inducted.

“The presenters for him were John Legend and Stevie Wonder,” Betsy said.” Like-- it was phenomenal!”

The three men sand one of Wither’s iconic songs ‘Lean on Me’.

It was a full circle moment for the Coldeweys. They started dating when they were teens. One year, Betsy learned how to play ‘Lean on Me’ on the piano and played it as a gift to Bill. Fast forward to today-- ‘Lean on Me’ is the name of their boat.

Bill said the City of Cleveland should be applauded for what they’ve done for music and fans.

“And from my visits to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame I did become a big blues fan,” Bill said.

Betsy said, “We’re really excited to be going back to Cleveland. We tell people all the time, ‘We love Cleveland.’”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.