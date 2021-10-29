2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland DJ, record store owner excited about Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021

By Damon Maloney
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Music was Brittany Benton’s sidekick growing up and she’s turned it into a career.

The local DJ, known as DJ Red-I, also owns Brittany’s Record Shop in Cleveland. The store featuring artists, from A-to-Z, in the soul, reggae and hip-hop genres.

She said the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, is a true reflection of different groups and cultures. The induction ceremony is Saturday, October 30 and can be viewed on HBO and HBO Max.

THE CLASS OF 2021 INDUCTEES:

Performer Category: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren

Early Influence Award: Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron

Musical Excellence Award: LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Randy Rhoads

Ahmet Ertegun Award: Clarence Avant

“You hear some of theses names (inductees)-- what’s your first thoughts,” asked 19 News This Morning Anchor Damon Maloney.

“I just say icons,” Benton said. “Jay Z... Tina Turner you think of longevity in the genre-- where a lot of times with pop music its very youth oriented-- and they usually kind of phase people out after 30.”

The Rock Hall is calling its Class of 2021 the most diverse.

“I think when it comes to music or any other type of artistic format it’s a reflection of society,” Benton said.

She said when it comes to artists having long, impactful careers it often comes down to having music that all generations either love or at least appreciate. Another recipe for success, Benton said, is having other artits emulate and buildup your creations. She pointed to the Rolling Stones who’ve continues to have top-grossing tours.

“Which is a testament that people want to hear these acts,” Benton said. “I mean these people are history-- living, breathing and walking.”

Benton grew up as an only child and developed a love for music at a young age. Owning Brittany’s Record Shop has given her the ability to connect with music enthusiasts from all over the world.

In recent years she’s noticed a flood of news customers, especially younger generations, buying records. She said many grew up downloading music on either Napster or Limewire.

“For someone to realize that they have actual ownership, and they can touch and look and experience a record in the analog quality of the sound, That’s something that you can always get with a file or MP3,” Benton said. “I think.. it’s reintroducing a generation of people to music in a way that they can connect-- sentimentally.”

Benton recently closed her store-front but is continuing to sell records online. She said expect a big announcement regarding the business in 2022.

She’s looking forward to seeing what news is made at this year’s induction ceremony.

Be sure to watch a special edition of 19 News This Morning live from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, October 29-- ahead of Saturday’s induction ceremony.

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
