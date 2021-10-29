Cleveland police mourn lieutenant who died suddenly this month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are mourning the death of a veteran officer.

Lieutenant John W. Ludrosky passed away suddenly on Oct. 20, according to a department Facebook post announcing his death.

The 56-year-old served with Cleveland police for 21 years. His wife, Cari, is also a Cleveland police officer, according to the post.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson, Cleveland Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams are offering their condolences and sympathies to the Ludrosky family.

