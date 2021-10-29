Lucy’s Sweet Surrender in Shaker Heights shares favorite recipe before business closes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lucy’s Sweet Surrender has been a favorite among East siders for more than 60 years.

But the family who owns and operates the Chagrin Boulevard bakery has decided to shut its doors in the coming days, ready to retire and unable to find anyone to take over the long-running Shaker Heights business.

Before they run out of butter and flour, Marica Feigenbaum shared the recipe and method of one of her favorite sweet treats from their case: Pecan rolls.

Lucy’s Sweet Surrender Pecan Rolls (makes 24)

Schmear:

4 oz. butter, softened

4 oz. shortening

12 oz. brown sugar

1/2 T. molasses

1/2 c. corn syrup

1/8 c. water

Cream butter, shortening and brown sugar.

Mix molasses, corn syrup and water, and add to creamed butter mixture.

Spread evenly on bottom and sides of cupcake tins to cover completely.

Filling:

6 oz. pecans, toasted and chopped

3/4 c. brown sugar

1/8 golden raisins

Use sweet dough (1lb 2 oz) and roll out to 32 inch rectangle.

Spread a thin layer of butter over the entire surface of the sheet of dough.

Mix filling ingredients and evenly sprinkle across the entire surface of the dough, lightly pressing down to secure filling.

Roll the dough then slice into 24 equal pieces about 1 1/2 inch thick.

Place in cupcake tins and let the rolls proof in a warm space until they double in size, roughly 45 minutes.

Bake at 350* for about 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Carefully flip cupcake tray onto a cookie sheet to release pecan rolls to cool.

