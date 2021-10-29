Major events put Cleveland in the spotlight and brings visitors to town

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland rocks, and the city is living up to its name this week.

We’re now just two days away from a highly anticipated induction ceremony in Cleveland for the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame -- with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

On Friday, at the House of Blues, there was a sold-out concert for the Foo Fighters who will be inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, and 2,000 people attended the Bone Thugs N Harmony Concert at Tower City. All events that are hitting the right now to make Cleveland sing.

Lisa Woodward traveled from San Antonio, Texas, to wait in line for hours to see the Foo Fighters in concert in Cleveland; she also plans to attend the induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame, “Dave Grohl signed my arm (three years ago), and I got it made into a tattoo.”

Woodward was happy to see other friends from Texas she actually met at Foo Fighter concerts.

Morgan Lawrence from Cincinnati is just thankful Cleveland rocks. She says this city on the lake is the place to be, “To see this band play in a place this small – so intimate is already a rarity, especially after given the years and a half we’ve had where we couldn’t gather for live music.”

Then the hip hop group Bone Thugs -N- Harmony Took center stage for a free concert at Tower City. Tamika Holder came to the concert with her daughter, “I think it brings a good energy to Cleveland, and it’s really nice to be a part of this. I’m so excited.”

A chorus of fans with excitement off the charts who can’t forget Sunday is another big day in the LAND, as the Cleveland Browns battle it out with the Steelers at home. Hopefully a win-win for Cleveland all the way around.

