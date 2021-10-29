2 Strong 4 Bullies
North Canton police, fire rescue hawk trapped in batting cage net

(Source: North Canton police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - North Canton police officers and firefighters came to the rescue of a trapped hawk Thursday morning.

Police free hawk trapped in batting cage.
According to police, the bird got stuck in the netting of a batting cage near Hoover High School.

Members of the fire department tossed a blanket over the hawk to calm it down.

North Canton Police Officer Manse then removed it from the netting and set it free.

