North Canton police, fire rescue hawk trapped in batting cage net
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - North Canton police officers and firefighters came to the rescue of a trapped hawk Thursday morning.
According to police, the bird got stuck in the netting of a batting cage near Hoover High School.
Members of the fire department tossed a blanket over the hawk to calm it down.
North Canton Police Officer Manse then removed it from the netting and set it free.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.