North Canton police, fire rescue hawk trapped in batting cage net

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - North Canton police officers and firefighters came to the rescue of a trapped hawk Thursday morning.

Police free hawk trapped in batting cage. ((Source: North Canton police))

According to police, the bird got stuck in the netting of a batting cage near Hoover High School.

Members of the fire department tossed a blanket over the hawk to calm it down.

North Canton Police Officer Manse then removed it from the netting and set it free.

