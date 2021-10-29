Northeast Ohio weather: Occasional showers through Saturday; seasonably cool weekend ahead
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a very dreary Friday, more showers are in the forecast for Saturday.
It’s not going to rain every second or minute of your Saturday, but there will be light rain showers around from time to time.
We will also begin the day Saturday on a foggy note with areas of patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.
