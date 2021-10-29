Northern Lights could be visible in northeast Ohio this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A spooky light show could be brought to northeast Ohio Saturday night and early Halloween morning.

On Thursday, a strong solar flare launched a geomagnetic storm watch for the weekend.

Strong solar flare could cause radio blackouts today! https://t.co/9apynXx07D — Kelly Dobeck (@KellyDWeather) October 28, 2021

When geomagnetic storms are strong enough, some of their energy can reach earth’s atmosphere. This is known as the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis.

The storm is expected to be the strongest this weekend, Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Clouds and rain are in the forecast, but if you are lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds, you could see the lights.

Another geomagnetic storm made the aurora visible here in northeast Ohio earlier in the month.

Aurora forecasts can change very quickly, so stay with the 19 First Alert Weather team for updates!

