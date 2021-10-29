2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Elyria crash

By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people died early Friday morning after crashing at an intersection in Lorain County.

The crash killed a 41-year-old woman from Elyria and a 21-year-old man from North Ridgeville, according to a news release.

Police said a 23-year-old man from North Ridgeville was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at State Route 57 and U.S. Route 20 (Cleveland Street) in Elyria, according to the release.

Police did not identify the deceased victims in the release.

The crash remains under investigation; information regarding the cause was not released.

Police said no charges are pending as both drivers are deceased.

Contact Elyria Police Sgt. Richard Buckway at 440-326-1342 with information about the crash.

