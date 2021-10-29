Police investigate string of break-ins at Maserati of Cleveland; luxury car stolen

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Middleburg Heights police are investigating a string of break-ins at Maserati of Cleveland.

The latest incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday at the dealership located on Pearl Road near Bagley Road.

The suspect(s) snatched an Aston Martin that was there for service, police confirmed to 19 News.

Police Chief Edward Tomba said an unknown suspect broke into the dealership, stole the keys and drove off with the luxury car.

The Friday incident marks the third break-in there, according to an email from Chief Tomba.

A bike was found at the scene following the second break-in, which police said took place Oct. 22.

It’s being swabbed for DNA evidence, according to the email.

No suspect(s) have been identified at this time.

Contact Middleburg Heights police at (440) 243-1234 with tips.

