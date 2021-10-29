2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police investigate string of break-ins at Maserati of Cleveland; luxury car stolen

(Hawaii News Now)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Middleburg Heights police are investigating a string of break-ins at Maserati of Cleveland.

The latest incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday at the dealership located on Pearl Road near Bagley Road.

The suspect(s) snatched an Aston Martin that was there for service, police confirmed to 19 News.

Police Chief Edward Tomba said an unknown suspect broke into the dealership, stole the keys and drove off with the luxury car.

The Friday incident marks the third break-in there, according to an email from Chief Tomba.

A bike was found at the scene following the second break-in, which police said took place Oct. 22.

It’s being swabbed for DNA evidence, according to the email.

No suspect(s) have been identified at this time.

Contact Middleburg Heights police at (440) 243-1234 with tips.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74

Latest News

(Source: North Canton police)
North Canton police, fire rescue hawk trapped in batting cage net
Dante Dixon
Man accused of shooting 2 Kent police officers expected to change plea
Cameron Beavers (Source: Erie County Sheriff)
Sandusky man led police on 2 chases in 1 day, officers say
Sean Bannerman
Akron police: Cleveland officer flashed handgun, threatened to ‘shoot everyone inside’ Ray’s Pub