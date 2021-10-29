Quarterback graveyard in North Ridgeville is a scary sight for Cleveland Browns fans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jill and Tony Timoteo had some extra wood while renovating their North Ridgeville house and put it to use in the front yard, making tombstones for Cleveland Browns quarterbacks since the team returned in 1999.

“We’ve been doing this for seven years and we have the names of 29 quarterbacks in here,” Jill said.

Starting with Ty Detmer and Tim Couch, and going to Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, RGIIIand finally, Tyrod Taylor the display has stopped adding tombstones since Baker Mayfield took over.

There’s a “No Vacancy” sign at the front of the yard.

A Baker Mayfield scarecrow with a pumpkin head sits in a lawn chair in the middle of the yard next to a “Danger Zone,” since this Mayfield must also feel dangerous.

“We closed this in 2018 when we decide Baker was our man, so he gets to sit here and protect the graveyard,” said Jill. “There’s no need for new quarterbacks because we have ours.”

But it’s Johnny Manziel that also gets special treatment.

“My favorite gravestone is Johnny Manziel,” said Jill. “He always gets a little extra love because he provided us with a little extra fun when he was here. So, he has an inflatable swan because he was caught on social media out drinking a bottle of champagne when he was supposed to be reading the playbook.”

Jill said the reaction in the neighborhood has been great. And she said people who aren’t from the street walk by and think it’s a regular Halloween display until they realize it’s a graveyard of Browns quarterbacks and take pictures.

“It’s all in good fun and we love our Browns,” she said.

