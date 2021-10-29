2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sandusky man led police on 2 chases in 1 day, officers say

Cameron Beavers (Source: Erie County Sheriff)
Cameron Beavers (Source: Erie County Sheriff)((Source: Erie County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man is accused of leading Sandusky police on two separate chases Thursday afternoon.

According to Sandusky Police Lt. Scott Dahlgren, Cameron Beavers spotted an officer in the area of Farwell Street and just sped off.

Lataziah Brown, 21 allegedly was involved in a police chase with her boyfriend.
Lataziah Brown, 21 allegedly was involved in a police chase with her boyfriend.((Source: Erie County Sheriff))

Beavers then crashed his car into a parked vehicle in the 600 block of E. Monroe Street.

Lt. Dahlgren said Beavers left behind two injured passengers and fled on foot.

While running, Beavers allegedly called his girlfriend, Lataziah Brown, 21, of Sandusky. who picked him up.

A second pursuit then began and went into Huron Township.

According to Lt. Dahlgren, the chase ended when Erie County Sheriff deputies were able to spike the tires on the vehicle.

Beavers and Brown are both in custody and face several charges.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Sean Bannerman
Akron police: Cleveland officer flashed handgun, threatened to ‘shoot everyone inside’ Ray’s Pub
Police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Elyria crash
Drugs seized in Franklin County
Sheriff’s office: Type of potent drug variant linked to overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams discovered in Ohio
Robert Shephard (2021)
$1 million bond set for suspect charged in connection to Frank Q. Jackson’s murder