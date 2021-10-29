Sandusky man led police on 2 chases in 1 day, officers say

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man is accused of leading Sandusky police on two separate chases Thursday afternoon.

According to Sandusky Police Lt. Scott Dahlgren, Cameron Beavers spotted an officer in the area of Farwell Street and just sped off.

Lataziah Brown, 21 allegedly was involved in a police chase with her boyfriend. ((Source: Erie County Sheriff))

Beavers then crashed his car into a parked vehicle in the 600 block of E. Monroe Street.

Lt. Dahlgren said Beavers left behind two injured passengers and fled on foot.

While running, Beavers allegedly called his girlfriend, Lataziah Brown, 21, of Sandusky. who picked him up.

A second pursuit then began and went into Huron Township.

According to Lt. Dahlgren, the chase ended when Erie County Sheriff deputies were able to spike the tires on the vehicle.

Beavers and Brown are both in custody and face several charges.

