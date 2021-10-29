2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sheriff’s office: Type of potent drug variant linked to overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams discovered in Ohio

Drugs seized in Franklin County
Drugs seized in Franklin County(Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety warning following confirmation from state investigators that a potent and potentially deadly narcotics variant was seized recently in Ohio.

Two of the four kilos of fentanyl confiscated earlier in October tested positive for parafluorofentanyl.

A five-month investigation resulted in the confiscation of approximately four kilos of fentanyl believed to have entered into the United States from across the Southern Border.

Three individuals were arrested as a result of the months-long investigation. All are facing felony drug trafficking charges.

Parafluorofentanyl, of p-FF, is the same drug variety that contributed to the September overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations said p-FF “triggers more opioid receptors than fentanyl and is considered more potent.”

An increase of drug samples testing positive for p-FF has been noted across the state by the Ohio BCI.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently visited Texas to address the impact drug smuggling from across the Southern Border has had on the state.

