Voter turnout in 2021 municipal election slightly higher than in 2017 election, according to election officials

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News wondered if the mayor’s race triggered a surge in early voting.

Here’s what we discovered:

Since October 8th, 4,106 people have visited the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to vote in person.

Mike West from the BOE says that’s slightly higher than in the 2017 municipal election.

“We’re pretty happy to see people coming out and voting early, we’re expecting a big weekend,” said West.

As far as mail-in ballots go, 86,836 ballots were requested and so far, 64% of those ballots have been returned.

“The vote by mail numbers are substantially higher than what they were in 2017, part of it could be that during the pandemic, more people were introduced to voting by mail,” said West.

Overall, there are 877,625 registered voters in Cuyahoga County.

The last day to vote early in person is Monday, November 1st and you can cast your ballot on election day which is that Tuesday.

