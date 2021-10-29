What to expect at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will present the 2021 Induction Ceremony on Saturday.

The 36th annual event will kick off at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. It’s happening at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in downtown Cleveland.

THE CLASS OF 2021 INDUCTEES:

Performer Category: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren

Early Influence Award: Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron

Musical Excellence Award: LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Randy Rhoads

Ahmet Ertegun Award: Clarence Avant

The fun started ahead of Saturday’s ceremony with events happening all week long.

According to the Rock Hall, requirements include proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Masks are optional but encouraged. Click here for more information on the COVID-19 policy.

The red carpet, hosted by Bevy Smith, will be livestreamed on the Rock Hall’s YouTube page starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.

About 12,000 guests are expected to attend the Induction Ceremony, according to the Rock Hall.

