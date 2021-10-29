2 Strong 4 Bullies
What to expect at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, Cleveland, OH
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will present the 2021 Induction Ceremony on Saturday.

The 36th annual event will kick off at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. It’s happening at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in downtown Cleveland.

THE CLASS OF 2021 INDUCTEES:

Performer Category: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren

Early Influence Award: Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron

Musical Excellence Award: LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Randy Rhoads

Ahmet Ertegun Award: Clarence Avant

The fun started ahead of Saturday’s ceremony with events happening all week long.

According to the Rock Hall, requirements include proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Masks are optional but encouraged. Click here for more information on the COVID-19 policy.

The red carpet, hosted by Bevy Smith, will be livestreamed on the Rock Hall’s YouTube page starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.

About 12,000 guests are expected to attend the Induction Ceremony, according to the Rock Hall.

Tune into 19 News This Morning on Friday, for the latest updates from anchors Damon Maloney and Shannon Smith.

