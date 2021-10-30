3 men shot outside Garfield Heights bar

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men were shot outside a bar on Turney Road early Saturday morning.

Garfield Heights police said they were called to the Unkut Lounge in the 5000 block of Turney Road around midnight for a report of numerous gunshot victims.

EMS transported all three victims to MetroHealth Medical Center. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Police said the men were outside the bar when an argument began and someone fired multiple shots.

There are no arrests at this time.

