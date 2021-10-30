3 suspects knock down 68-year-old man, drive off with his car at Euclid Sunoco

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police said detectives need the community’s help to identify the three suspects who knocked a 68-year-old man down in a parking lot and drove off with his car.

The incident happened at 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Sunoco on East 222nd Street, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by Euclid Police:

3 suspects push 68-year-old man down, drive off with his car at Euclid Sunoco (Euclid Police)

Call the detective bureau at 216-289-8505 and reference report #21-06388 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this crime.

