3 suspects knock down 68-year-old man, drive off with his car at Euclid Sunoco
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police said detectives need the community’s help to identify the three suspects who knocked a 68-year-old man down in a parking lot and drove off with his car.
The incident happened at 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Sunoco on East 222nd Street, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by Euclid Police:
Call the detective bureau at 216-289-8505 and reference report #21-06388 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this crime.
