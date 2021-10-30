2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 Wayne County children missing since Wednesday

Siblings missing in Wayne County (Source: Shreve police)
Siblings missing in Wayne County (Source: Shreve police)((Source: Shreve police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Shreve police officers are asking for help finding three young children last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 27, around 8 p.m.

Remington Cruz, 7, is missing from Shreve, OH.
Remington Cruz, 7, is missing from Shreve, OH.((Source: Shreve police))

Isabel Cruz, 11, Remington Cruz, 7, and Wyatt Cruz, 5, may be with Bryan Godfrey, according to Shreve police.

isabel Cruz, 11, has been missing since Oct. 27.
isabel Cruz, 11, has been missing since Oct. 27.((Source: Shreve police))

Godfrey, 33, is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 6′ tall and 225 pounds.

Shreve police said they were last spotted travelling in a dark blue Dodge Caravan in the area of 325 N. Prospect Street.

Wyatt Cruz, 5, and his two siblings were last seen on Oct. 27.
Wyatt Cruz, 5, and his two siblings were last seen on Oct. 27.((Source: Shreve police))

The Dodge Caravan has an Ohio license plate, JLC3641.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreve police at 330-287-5705.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Cool, wet weekend, highs only in the 50′s Saturday
Evidence collected at Dover home, related to woman’s body found wrapped in plastic
3 men shot outside Garfield Heights bar
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, Cleveland, OH
What to expect at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony