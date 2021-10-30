5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns face their biggest rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the most popular pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Eric Metcals live at 11 a.m.

The guys will discuss:

* how much Ben Roethlisberger has left

* the return of Baker Mayfield and how best to manage his shoulder injury

* how to split the carries between Nick Chubb and last week’s surprise star, D’Ernest Johnson

* how many AFC North teams will make the playoffs

* the 2 star defensive ends in the game, Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on 19 News, followed by a live Meijer 5th Quarter at 5 p.m.

