5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield runs off...
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield runs off the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh. Mayfield's offseason included running, lifting, getting a guaranteed $18 million and a celestial close encounter he will not forget. On his way home from dinner in Texas last month with his wife, Emily, Mayfield said he saw a UFO. (AP Photo/Justin Berl, File)(Justin Berl | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns face their biggest rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the most popular pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Eric Metcals live at 11 a.m.

The guys will discuss:

* how much Ben Roethlisberger has left

* the return of Baker Mayfield and how best to manage his shoulder injury

* how to split the carries between Nick Chubb and last week’s surprise star, D’Ernest Johnson

* how many AFC North teams will make the playoffs

* the 2 star defensive ends in the game, Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on 19 News, followed by a live Meijer 5th Quarter at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

