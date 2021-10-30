Akron METRO RTA preparing for possible worker strike
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron METRO Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is preparing for a possible worker strike and/or picket starting Nov. 4.
If a strike and/or picket happens, service could be disrupted or canceled, said METRO RTA officials.
METRO RTA officials said they are scheduled to resume contract negotiations on Nov. 2 and have not been served with a valid Notice of Intent to Strike and Picket notice from the Transport Workers Union Local 1 (TWU).
Riders are encouraged to check for updates online.
