Akron METRO RTA preparing for possible worker strike

((Source: Metro RTA Release))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron METRO Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is preparing for a possible worker strike and/or picket starting Nov. 4.

If a strike and/or picket happens, service could be disrupted or canceled, said METRO RTA officials.

METRO RTA has reason to believe that Transport Workers Union Local 1 (TWU) may strike and/or picket METRO starting...

Posted by Akron METRO Regional Transit Authority on Friday, October 29, 2021

METRO RTA officials said they are scheduled to resume contract negotiations on Nov. 2 and have not been served with a valid Notice of Intent to Strike and Picket notice from the Transport Workers Union Local 1 (TWU).

Riders are encouraged to check for updates online.

