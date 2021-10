BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick police closed a road Saturday afternoon due to a large gas leak.

Center Road is currently closed from Pearl Road to Manhattan Avenue due to a large gas leak. Emergency personnel are on... Posted by Brunswick Ohio Police on Saturday, October 30, 2021

The leak happened around 2 p.m. and emergency crews are attempting to locate the source of the leak.

Police have Center Road blocked off between Pearl Road and Manhattan Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

