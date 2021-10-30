EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police said a double date went wrong for two men when they were robbed in their car and found out the women are considered suspects.

Police said the men are college students who were on a date with the two women on Oct. 26.

While sitting in their car with the women both sitting in the back seat at Sims Park, the two men were robbed at 10:50 p.m., according to police.

According to police, other suspects drove up and blocked the college students’ car.

A male then got out of the passenger side of the suspect car, brandished a handgun, demanded the college students to get out, and drove off with the women in the backseat, police said.

Police said the women are considered suspects.

Euclid Police shared the following photos of a woman who detectives need help identifying in relation to this incident:

College students robbed in Euclid while on double date with women considered to be suspects (Euclid Police)

College students robbed in Euclid while on double date with women considered to be suspects (Euclid Police)

If you have any information on her, call 216-289-8505 and reference report #21-06345.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.