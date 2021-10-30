2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cool, wet weekend, highs only in the 50′s Saturday

(WSI Max)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Patchy fog early Saturday today will be coupled with scattered showers, mainly this afternoon as highs head for the mid 50′s.

Overnight lows bottom out in the upper 40′s amid more scattered showers.

Sunday begins with spotty showers early before we see a little sunshine for the Browns and Steelers as highs recover into the mid to upper 50′s.

Candy collectors will be dry, as under mainly cloudy skies, overnight lows slide into the lower 40′s amid breezy, west winds.

We’ll be treated to partly cloudy skies as we welcome November on All Saints Day with highs in the lower 50′s.

Chillier temps return on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs top out each day only in the upper 40′s

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Occasional showers through Saturday; seasonably cool weekend ahead
Northeast Ohio weather: Occasional showers through Saturday; seasonably cool weekend ahead
19 News
Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread rain, wind on Friday
Aurora Borealis may be visible in northeast Ohio this weekend
Northern Lights could be visible in northeast Ohio this weekend
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/29/2021