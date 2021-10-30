Cool, wet weekend, highs only in the 50′s Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Patchy fog early Saturday today will be coupled with scattered showers, mainly this afternoon as highs head for the mid 50′s.

Overnight lows bottom out in the upper 40′s amid more scattered showers.

Sunday begins with spotty showers early before we see a little sunshine for the Browns and Steelers as highs recover into the mid to upper 50′s.

Candy collectors will be dry, as under mainly cloudy skies, overnight lows slide into the lower 40′s amid breezy, west winds.

We’ll be treated to partly cloudy skies as we welcome November on All Saints Day with highs in the lower 50′s.

Chillier temps return on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs top out each day only in the upper 40′s

