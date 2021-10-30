Evidence collected at Dover home, related to woman’s body found wrapped in plastic

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A “significant amount of evidence” was collected from a Dover home in connection with the death investigation of Amber Sherrell, said Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

The body of Sherrell, 38, was found wrapped in plastic on the side of a road on Oct. 26.

A person on their way to work spotted the body around 6:27 a.m. along White Bridge Road off of SR 416 at the base of Seven-Mile Drive in Goshen Township.

Sheriff Campbell said Sherrell was identified through fingerprints.

Her cause of death has not yet been released, but Sheriff Campbell said foul play is suspected and the physical portion of the autopsy did yield information “vitally important to the investigation.”

Sheriff Campbell added toxicology, DNA and other testing is still needed.

Sheriff Campbell said investigators are also working to reconstruct a timeline of those who last saw or spoke to Sherrell.

If you have any information, please call the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office at 330-339-2000.

Sherrell’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.

