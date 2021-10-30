2 Strong 4 Bullies
Football continues for Bedford High even as classes remain remote due to fights and threats of violence

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fights, threats, and violence close a local high school.

19 News told you earlier this week that Bedford High students were forced to return to remote learning because of ongoing issues at school.

Fortunately, Friday night football was able to continue as scheduled. Bedford traveled to Willoughby South High School for a playoff game.

So, how do parents feel about safety at Bedford High School and the impact that fights and violence have on learning?

Bedford parent Janine White has two children at the high school, “I mean I hate that they’re remote but hopefully it is just for a small period of time.”

White says she feels the district’s administration is tackling the issues in the right way after the recent fights and threats of violence, including an adult arrested at last Friday’s game was charged with having a gun in his possession, “It’s scary. I mean it’s scary. But I know that it’s the world that we’re living in now sadly enough. But you know I think that they took the right measures to try to keep kids safe.”

Parent Kierra Gallagher whose son is number 19 on the football field, says it’s always better to play it safe than to end up sorry, “I want him to feel safe at school and be safe at school.”

But these parents realize unfortunately schools are not insulated from the world around them, “The new generation, the things they see on television sometimes they mimic it. Parents need to instill right and wrong in their kids, violence is not okay at all,” Gallagher said.

Parents say they can’t think of any warning signs that would have alerted them to this but admit they’re not sure what their children in the school may have noticed.

Bedford High School expects remote learning to last at least through Wednesday as they work to put safety equipment and safety personnel in place in the school.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
