Malley’s Chocolates halts ice cream sales for winter season

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - An iconic Northeast Ohio ice cream and confectionary shop is making changes to its winter menu.

If you get a hankering for a Puppy Love or a Tin Roof this winter you might have to just sit with it until spring.

Malley’s Chocolates ice cream parlors are suspending ice cream service for the winter season, employees at various locations across town confirmed Saturday.

A sign on the door of the Malley’s on Madison Avenue in Lakewood said that some flavors would be available only until they were gone.

Other locations are also affected, including those in Bay Village, Mentor, and North Olmsted.

The locations will expand their famous holiday displays of candies and gift boxes until the ice cream service resumes — presumably when warmer weather returns.

Malley's Chocolates ice cream parlors will expand their gift box and holiday offerings while ice cream service is suspended. (Tim Dubravetz)

