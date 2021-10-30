2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Malley’s Chocolates halts ice cream sales for winter season

Malley's Chocolates ice cream parlors will expand their gift box and holiday offerings while...
Malley's Chocolates ice cream parlors will expand their gift box and holiday offerings while ice cream service is suspended.(Tim Dubravetz)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - An iconic Northeast Ohio ice cream and confectionary shop is making changes to its winter menu.

If you get a hankering for a Puppy Love or a Tin Roof this winter you might have to just sit with it until spring.

Malley’s Chocolates ice cream parlors are suspending ice cream service for the winter season, employees at various locations across town confirmed Saturday.

A sign on the door of the Malley’s on Madison Avenue in Lakewood said that some flavors would be available only until they were gone.

Other locations are also affected, including those in Bay Village, Mentor, and North Olmsted.

The locations will expand their famous holiday displays of candies and gift boxes until the ice cream service resumes — presumably when warmer weather returns.

Malley's Chocolates ice cream parlors will expand their gift box and holiday offerings while...
Malley's Chocolates ice cream parlors will expand their gift box and holiday offerings while ice cream service is suspended.(Tim Dubravetz)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Amelia shows off her "I love voting" sticker after volunteers drove her to polls
Volunteers offer Cuyahoga County voters ride to polls as election nears
It’s no doubt the Rock and Roll Hall and Fame induction ceremony will bring in some extra...
The Rock Hall Induction, Sunday’s Browns football game are bringing in big crowds to Cleveland
Brunswick police closed Center Road for a short period Saturday due to a gas leak.
Brunswick police re-open road closed after gas leak
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, Cleveland, OH
What to expect at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony