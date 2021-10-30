The Rock Hall Induction, Sunday’s Browns football game are bringing in big crowds to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The spirit in Downtown Cleveland is sky-high.

Two major events happening in our city are bringing out the big crowds.

Derrick Ellis drove all the way from Chicago to experience the Induction at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“It’s so awesome,” he said. “I’m so happy to see that all these people are coming in with the rock hall — getting all these people into Cleveland and getting that economy going is just awesome.”

Browns fans, including Rick Schwachenwald, are also ready to show their pride on Sunday.

“I think it just shows that we are getting better each game we play,” he said. “We able to overcome injuries and still win games.”

Robyn Burgess is here from Georgia and is ready to experience The Land.

“This is a bucket list trip for me, and I’m ecstatic about finally being able to see it,” she added.

The crowds here show just how ready people are to safely come back to normal life.

“It means everything to finally be able to get back to concerts is everything,” said Burgess.

