2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

The Rock Hall Induction, Sunday’s Browns football game are bringing in big crowds to Cleveland

It’s no doubt the Rock and Roll Hall and Fame induction ceremony will bring in some extra...
It’s no doubt the Rock and Roll Hall and Fame induction ceremony will bring in some extra dollars to the city of Cleveland.
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The spirit in Downtown Cleveland is sky-high.

Two major events happening in our city are bringing out the big crowds.

Derrick Ellis drove all the way from Chicago to experience the Induction at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“It’s so awesome,” he said. “I’m so happy to see that all these people are coming in with the rock hall — getting all these people into Cleveland and getting that economy going is just awesome.”

Browns fans, including Rick Schwachenwald, are also ready to show their pride on Sunday.

“I think it just shows that we are getting better each game we play,” he said. “We able to overcome injuries and still win games.”

Robyn Burgess is here from Georgia and is ready to experience The Land.

“This is a bucket list trip for me, and I’m ecstatic about finally being able to see it,” she added.

The crowds here show just how ready people are to safely come back to normal life.

“It means everything to finally be able to get back to concerts is everything,” said Burgess.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Amelia shows off her "I love voting" sticker after volunteers drove her to polls
Volunteers offer Cuyahoga County voters ride to polls as election nears
Malley's Chocolates ice cream parlors will expand their gift box and holiday offerings while...
Malley’s Chocolates halts ice cream sales for winter season
Brunswick police closed Center Road for a short period Saturday due to a gas leak.
Brunswick police re-open road closed after gas leak
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, Cleveland, OH
What to expect at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony