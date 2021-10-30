2 Strong 4 Bullies
Volunteers offer Cuyahoga County voters ride to polls as election nears

Amelia shows off her "I love voting" sticker after volunteers drove her to polls
By Steven Hernandez
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two days before Election Day, VoterDrive prepares to drive Cleveland voters with transportation struggles to the polls for the second year in a row.

“We learned last year that there’s a lot of people who need an extra barrier removed to get to vote,” said VoterDrive founder Paula Krampf.

As part of their services, volunteer drivers will pick up residents across the Cleveland area to facilitate their arrival to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Volunteers are available to take voters to the board of elections for early voting or drop of their ballots Friday through Monday and to vote in person on Tuesday.

“Whether it’s a physical reason that it’s hard to travel,” Krampf explained, “we also have people that don’t drive and can only take public transportation, or just don’t want to use public transportation during COVID.”

One of the voters picked up today was Amelia, who lives in Cleveland’s Central Neighborhood.

She moved to the city not too long ago and needs assistance to reach the board of elections, which is a long walk away.

“I don’t know where it is,” she said. “I’m not from here, and I’m not good at directions.”

Krampf and the volunteers will be working all day today, but say they hope today’s votes won’t be the end of the journey but rather the beginning.

“We aren’t only about rides,” she said. “In the long run, we want to make sure we’re helping people be better participants.”

Those who need a ride for early voting or to drop off a ballot can call 216-294-4261.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

