Browns show off frightfully fun costumes before battling Steelers on Halloween

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What’s a Halloween game without pulling out a few tricks or treats?

Browns players put on a show for Cleveland with their costumes before taking on the Steelers in their biggest rivalry of the season.

DE Myles Garrett has already proven himself to be opposing quarterbacks’ worst nightmare on the field with his charge to break a season record for sacks, making his pregame outfit as “The Sack Reaper” the most haunting...

His grim costume had a skull mask, skeletal gloves, toy scythe as his weapon, but none of that was as spooky as his cloak carrying the names of all the quarterbacks he sacked on the back.

Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger was already one of the 33 listed, but “The Sack Reaper” got him again in the second quarter.

But not all the costumes were filled with fright...

P Jamie Gillan’s and K Chase McLaughlin’s costumes were more for thrills than chills with their Happy Gilmore getup.

The Jabbawockeez hip-hop crew was represented as the Jabbabrownzies.

No word yet on if anyone tried to bust a move...

Here’s a look at what the other players dressed up as this year:

Even the mascots got in on the ghoul-ol’ fun with their Toy Story costumes!

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

