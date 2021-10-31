Coast Guard search of Lake Erie suspended
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coast Guard conducted a search of Lake Erie throughout the night after there was a report of distress flares being seen off the coast of Lorain.
The area was about 2 and a half miles from the Lorain coast.
The Coast Guard searched throughout the night and assessed the area with a helicopter from Air Station Detroit.
The search was suspended this morning and will stay suspended until additional information or reports.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.