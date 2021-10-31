Coast Guard search of Lake Erie suspended

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coast Guard conducted a search of Lake Erie throughout the night after there was a report of distress flares being seen off the coast of Lorain.

The area was about 2 and a half miles from the Lorain coast.

The Coast Guard searched throughout the night and assessed the area with a helicopter from Air Station Detroit.

The search was suspended this morning and will stay suspended until additional information or reports.

