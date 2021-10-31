Lakewood bar and bowling alley has haunted history

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mahall’s 20 Lanes is nearly a century old and throughout its history employees and patrons have reported seeing and hearing things they simply could not explain.

“When I lived in the apartment yeah it was pretty frightening,” said Joseph Pavlick, co-owner of Mahall’s. “There were times when I would need to come downstairs for something because the kitchen was downstairs, and I would just... skip it and stay upstairs because it was particularly scary that night or something.”

Mahall’s was founded in 1924 by John K. Mahall.

The property stayed in the family until 2012 when Pavlick and his partners bought it.

He says the family did give them a heads up about the building’s paranormal past.

“We had several conversations with the family,” said Pavlick. “Some of them were more in jest and others were what we perceived as being more serious, but there was some light warnings. Luckily all of the ghosts seem to be friendly so it’s been alright so far.”

Pavlick says one late night he realized he wasn’t alone at Mahall’s.

He was cleaning up and no one else was there.

That’s when he says he heard the sound of a bowling ball hit the lane.

When he came to check it out, no one was there. The room was empty.

“My personal experience is being in this big empty building in the middle of the night it can be unsettling,” explained Pavlick. “There’s a number of noises that you hear and, of course, some are probably creaking pipes and whatnot, but there’s been a few times where I was woken in the middle of the night with the sound of bowling balls hitting the lanes you know at 3, 4 in the morning when no one else is in the building.”

And if that doesn’t scare you, this might!

“One of the legends is the woman in the flowing dress,” said Pavlick. “I would say a dozen people that I know have seen some evidence of a woman in a flowing dress... The downstairs lanes seems to be the epicenter whereof the supernatural activity is,” Pavlick said.

He says they also have several ghostly machines.

“There are some cash registers that have been around since the 30′s,” explained Pavlick. “There’s a safe that’s been around since the 30′s that is really heavy but seems to reposition itself every so often and there’s an old calculator that you know has been reported to be printing out calculator paper and buttons being hit when no one’s around.”

He’s even had some newer pieces of technology behave in strange ways.

“There’s also been a few stories of kind of weird things happening on significant days,” he said. “You know last year in the middle of the pandemic... there was nobody in the building. It was just me and another person and we hadn’t run our POS system in probably a month or so and the POS system randomly printed this ticket out for what happened to be the former owner Arthur Mahall’s his favorite meal. I learned later that that happened on his birthday so that was pretty exceptional.”

Pavlick says he does feel a paranormal presence whenever he is at work.

“You know it does feel, even if the place is empty, it feels like there are other you know beings here in some way,” said Pavlick. “I believe that these inanimate objects that have been around here for almost a century can absorb some of the energy from people particularly family members of the Mahall’s.”

Pavlick told 19 News some of the members of the Mahall family have died in the building but of natural causes.

“Four generations of the Mahall family have grown up in this place so, of course, I think you’re going to see traces of them throughout the building in different ways and you know sometimes that can take on a life of its own,” the owner said.

Pavlick gave 19 News a tour of some of the creepier spaces in the century-old building that aren’t open to the public.

“We are now entering the bowels of the building,” he said. “We’ve found marketing materials from the 30s and all kinds of cool things. There’s also a few objects down here that tend to scare the faint of heart. This used to be the pin chaser room for when we had manual pin chasers back in the 30s 40s and there’s been several times where you know the sink has turned on. The washer or the dryer has been running without anybody attending to it.”

There have also been several reports of a mysterious glowing orb.

“In one case, it was a bartender who was having his picture taken and no one sitting next to him but there was this sort of glowing orb in the picture,” said Pavlick. “Minutes later, they took the same photo and there was no glowing orb and one of our servers at one point was closing was the last one closing and walked into the lobby and said that they saw an orb kind of floating around the lobby. She was so frightened that she just sort of dropped what she was doing and ran out of the building.”

