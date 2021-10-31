Lorain Police Narcotics unit make arrests after serving search warrant for drug dealing activity

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - On Oct. 29, the Lorain Police, the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit, and Lorain Police detectives served a search warrant at the 1800 block of West 19th Street, according to the Lorain Police.

The search warrant came as a result of an investigation led by the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit into the drug dealing activity of Claude McCall.

Claude McCall, 60, Dominique Worthy, 32, and Shyan Robinson, 20, were present at McCall’s residence when the warrant was served.

During the search, detectives located a loaded 9mm Springfield XD in a bedroom that was being used by Worthy.

The firearm was reported stolen out of another jurisdiction.

Detectives also recovered approximately 16 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 9 grams of suspected crack cocaine, approximately 83 grams of suspected marijuana as well as a digital scale and other paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

McCall was arrested on an outstanding warrant for trafficking in cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

McCall has prior convictions for trafficking in fentanyl and heroin from 2018.

Worthy was arrested for having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree.

Worthy has prior convictions from 2010 for felonious assault with a firearm specification and improperly discharging a firearm into or around a habitation, which prohibits him from being in the presence of firearms.

Shyan Robinson was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault out of another agency and was additionally charged with obstructing official business for initially providing false information to officers in regards to her identity.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges could be forthcoming for McCall and Worthy.

The investigation began after information was provided by citizens in the neighborhood as well as efforts of the patrol division of the Lorain Police Department.

The Lorain Police Narcotics Unit encourages anyone who suspects that drug activity is taking place in their neighborhood to contact their office at 440-204-2108.

