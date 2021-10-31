2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio: end of October football weather

By Jon Loufman
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday begins with spotty early before we see a little sunshine for the Browns and Steelers as highs recover into the upper 50s.

Candy collectors will be dry west and risking rain east as under mainly cloudy skies, overnight lows slide into the low 40s.

We’ll be treated to partly sunny skies as we welcome November on All Saints Day with highs in the low 50s.

Partly sunny skies return on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs top out only in the mid to upper 40s.

West and northwest winds crossing the lake will keep the threat of wet weather east of Cleveland from Tuesday through Thursday.

