Semi engulfed in flames shuts down I-90 west towards Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi-truck burst into flames on I-90 west just beyond Eddy Road around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday.

I-90 west is shut down from Eddy Road to MLK Jr. Drive until further notice.

So if you were planning on heading downtown from the East Side for the Browns game, you’re going to need to give yourself more time to arrive before kickoff.

It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.

It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.

