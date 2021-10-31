2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Semi engulfed in flames shuts down I-90 west towards Cleveland

Semi engulfed in flames shuts down I-90 west towards Cleveland
Semi engulfed in flames shuts down I-90 west towards Cleveland(OHGO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi-truck burst into flames on I-90 west just beyond Eddy Road around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday.

I-90 west is shut down from Eddy Road to MLK Jr. Drive until further notice.

So if you were planning on heading downtown from the East Side for the Browns game, you’re going to need to give yourself more time to arrive before kickoff.

It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.

Return to 19 News for updates on this fire and when the westbound lanes will reopen.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Elyria crash
Sterling man dies after car strikes tractor-trailer in Wayne County
Ohio State Highway Patrol
38-year-old woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Huron County
crime scene tape
49-year-old Clairdon Township man killed in single-vehicle crash in Geauga County