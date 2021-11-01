2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 killed in Canton motorcycle crash

(Dakota News Now)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Canton man is dead after a Halloween night motorcycle crash on the city’s northeast side.

Canton police were called around 9 p.m. to the intersection of 30th Street and Market Avenue North on a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car, according to a police media release.

The driver of the motorcycle, Kevin Hope, 38, of Canton, was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he died, the release said.

The Canton Metro Crash Team is investigating the accident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Canton Police Department Traffic Bureau at 330-438-4485.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

